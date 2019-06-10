Hillary Clinton: Trump Implementing Fascist Takeover Of America

Hillary Clinton claimed President Trump is showing signs of rolling out a fascist dictatorship in the United States.

Speaking at a Wellesley College alumni event Saturday, Clinton cited former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright’s book, “Fascism: A Warning,” to charge that Trump exhibited the same “classic pattern” of a fascistic takeover of a country.

“The idea that it can’t happen here is just old fashioned, my friends,” Clinton told the audience.





“There is nothing normal about undermining the rule of law. There is nothing normal about attacking the press. There is nothing normal about trying to undermine another branch of government. There is nothing normal about trying to use the political system to go after your enemies. There is nothing normal about any of that.”

“The demagoguery, the appeal to the crowd, the very clever use of symbols, the intimidation, verbal and physical,” she continued.

“This is a classic pattern. There is nothing new about it, it is just different means of messages being delivered.”

Of course, this is all projection and a total inversion of the truth.

It’s now confirmed the Democrat Party worked with Russia to get the phony Steele Dossier. They work with media and Big Tech to shut down their competition, and tried to overthrow a duly-elected president since his inauguration, using the Deep State and even 25th Amendment to do so.