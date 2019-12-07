Hillary Clinton: Trump Incited Mass Shootings At Synagogues, Churches And Walmart…

This woman lies like it’s a natural body function.

HILLARY: “You know, to me, to former President Obama and others. So clearly he — he just incites these deep irrational and unfortunately sometimes violent emotions. Some of the people who have gone into synagogues and in churches and Walmarts and other places and shot them up and murdered people have clearly been unleashed.”

