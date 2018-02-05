Hillary Clinton: Trump Using FISA Memo As 'Scapegoat’ For Russia Probe

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton alluded to President Trump using the declassified FISA memo as a “scapegoat” to end the Russia investigation.

Speaking to students at Georgetown University, Clinton said her loss is attributed to “misogyny and sexism” of Trump’s campaign which she outlined in her book What Happened.

“So any of you who’ve read my book about what happened know that I think misogyny and sexism was part of that campaign. It was one of the contributing factors,” Hillary said Monday.

“Some of it was old fashioned sexism and a refusal to accept the equality of women and certainly the equality of women’s leadership, and some of it as an outgrowth of all of this anxiety and insecurity that is playing on some people and leading them on a hunt for scapegoats.”

The former Secretary of State also lamented America abandoning globalism in favor of looking after its own citizens.

“There seems to be a global turning away from international organizations, from the rule of law, and the United States is not playing the role that historical they have played,” she said.

Clinton’s remarks are stunning given the phony Steele dossier paid for by her campaign was submitted as evidence to spy on Trump officials, all without the FISA judge knowing the dossier was paid by political opposition, as revealed by the memo.

As it turns out, the Russia investigation was meant to be Clinton’s scapegoat for losing the 2016 election, evidenced by damning text messages between FBI investigator Peter Strzok and his lawyer mistress Lisa Page outlining an “insurance policy” to derail Trump should he win the election.

Additionally, FBI officials like Strzok and former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe – who have now been revealed to harbor pro-Clinton and anti-Trump biases – were quarterbacking the investigation into Clinton’s illegal server and even rewrote FBI Director James Comey’s original statement of her email abuses to “extremely careless” from “grossly negligent,” a felony designation.

Report: “ANTI-TRUMP FBI AGENT LED CLINTON EMAIL PROBE” Now it all starts to make sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

The memo itself outlines the underhanded and illegal tactics the Democrats and pro-Clinton FBI operatives used to secure a FISA warrant to surveil Trump campaign associates as well as the circular reporting tactics meant to lend credibility to the false Steele dossier.

That’s why the corporate media and the left are hellbent on discrediting the memo through lies, subversion, and disinformation.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury