Hillary Clinton: Trump Using 'Racist Rhetoric' To Distract From Coronavirus Response 'Failure'

Hillary Clinton claims President Trump is referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” to distract from his “failures” to adequately respond to the crisis.

“The president is turning to racist rhetoric to distract from his failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on, make tests widely available, and adequately prepare the country for a period of crisis,” Clinton tweeted Wednesday. “Don’t fall for it. Don’t let your friends and family fall for it.”

The former Secretary of State’s remarks are clearly politically motivated given the majority of the mainstream media and politicians have been calling the coronavirus the “Wuhan coronavirus,” or “China virus” for months.

Additionally, Trump took a number of bold and crucial actions that effectively slowed down the rate of spread in the U.S.

But Clinton’s remarks come a day after the Chinese Communist Party released a statement Tuesday accusing Trump of being “racist” for correctly assigning the origin of the disease to its name.

“We call on the US to stop finger-pointing at China. The utmost priority is for the international community to cooperate on fighting the virus,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said. “The US should focus on its top priority, and play a constructive role in international cooperation on health security.”

Leftists were quick to rally behind China with its “racist” propaganda.

Saying that “Wuhan coronavirus” is racist is actually meant to distract from China’s failure to alert the proper health institutions and cover-up of its activities related to the Wuhan outbreak.

China even went as far as to assert that the U.S. military seeded the coronavirus “bioweapon” in Wuhan during the 7th World Military Games last year, a claim Trump harshly rebuked.

“Well, China was putting out information, which was false, that our military gave this to them,” Trump said. “That was false. And rather than having an argument, I said I have to call it where it came from; it did come from China. So I think it’s a very accurate term. But, no, I didn’t appreciate the fact that China was saying that our military gave it to them. Our military did not give — give it to anybody.”

“No, I think saying that our military gave it to them creates a stigma,” Trump added.

