Hillary Clinton Turns on New York Times: 'Shoddy Reporting' on Email Scandal

Image Credits: flickr, jamescridland.

Hillary Clinton blasted the New York Times in her book, “What Happened,” for its coverage of her private email server and the FBI’s subsequent investigation of whether she mishandled classified information as secretary of state.

Although she indicted the press as a whole for creating a “scandal jamboree” out of her emails, Clinton reserved her fiercest criticism for a paper many considered friendly to her campaign.

The former Democratic presidential candidate described feeling confused about the New York Times’ decision to endorse her while also “beating me up about emails.”

Read more


Related Articles

2nd Amend. Alive & Well: Poll Finds More Americans Have Guns Than Ever

2nd Amend. Alive & Well: Poll Finds More Americans Have Guns Than Ever

U.S. News
Comments
Leftist: Trump Election Equally As Disastrous As 9/11

Leftist: Trump Election Equally As Disastrous As 9/11

U.S. News
Comments

Laura Ingraham Gets 10pm Slot at Fox News

U.S. News
Comments

Professors Told to Report Students who make Campus ‘less inclusive’ to Behavior Assessment Team

U.S. News
Comments

Study: The Liberal Media’s Summer of Pummeling Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Comments