Hillary Clinton Viewed as ‘Kiss of Death’ for Democratic Candidates

Image Credits: James Ledbetter / Flickr.

Several Democrats are saying former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is viewed as the “kiss of death” among Democratic candidates running in the 2018 midterm elections.

The Democrats, who spoke on condition of anonymity, voiced concerns that Clinton’s presence would threaten the party’s chances at retaking the House and Senate in 2018, forcing Clinton to keep campaigning to a minimum and only appearing at low-key fundraisers.

“Hillary Clinton is the kiss of death and she represents the part of the Democratic Party that led to historic losses and that elected Donald Trump president,” one leading Democratic strategist told the Washington Examiner.

“Democrats don’t want her to campaign for them because everywhere she goes she carries this stench of death and is the only political figure in America that is less popular than Donald Trump,” the strategist added. “That’s a real testament to her.”

