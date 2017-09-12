Hillary Clinton Wanted to Craft Voodoo Dolls of Congress, Media

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton flirted with the idea of making voodoo dolls of certain members of Congress and the media in response to her email server scandal, according to her new book.

The constant media coverage of her use of a secret email server frustrated Clinton because she insisted she “acted in good faith” – despite multiple attempts to cover up her activity – and eventually admitted to making a mistake.

“It was like quicksand: the more you struggle, the deeper you sink. At times, I thought I must be going crazy. Other times I was sure it was the world that had gone nuts,” Clinton wrote.

“Sometimes I snapped at my staff. I was tempted to make voodoo dolls of certain members of the press and Congress and stick them full of pins. Mostly, I was furious at myself.”

The odd remark highlights Clinton’s penchant for the occult and voodoo, which were documented on numerous occasions, including rituals she performed in the White House while First Lady as revealed in the journalist Bob Woodward’s 1996 book The Choice.

Long-time Clinton insider Larry Nichols also revealed that Hillary regularly attended a Witch coven in California during the 1990s.

“Bill told me she was going out there, she and a group of women, and she would be a part of a Witches church,” Nichols said. “When Bill told me that you could’ve hit me with a baseball bat.”

Additionally, Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta also participated in bizarre occult activities, such as “Spirit Cooking,” as revealed through WikiLeaks’ disclosure of thousands of Podesta’s private emails last year.

These “Spirit Cooking” ceremonies were hosted by gore-prone performance artist Marina Abramovic, who is regularly depicted in various videos mixing a variety of human fluids, including blood and breast milk, into a congealed “paint” used to draw disturbing phrases and images.

“Abramovic is known for her often-gory art that confronts pain and ritual. Her first performance involved repeatedly, stabbing herself in her hands. The next performance featured her throwing her nails, toenails, and hair into a flaming five-point star — which she eventually jumped inside of, causing her to lose consciousness,” writes Cassandra Fairbanks.