Hillary Clinton Went On ‘F**k-Laced’ Tirade Against Trump During 2016 Debate Prep

A new book claims Hillary Clinton melted down during debate preparation against Donald Trump in 2016.

Amy Chozick, who covered Clinton for The New York Times during the 2016 campaign, wrote in her book that Hillary went on expletive-laced rants against her staff.

The Guardian reports that Chozick wrote, “Aides understood that in order to keep it all together onstage, Hillary sometimes needed to unleash on them in private.”

Clinton also reportedly called Trump “disgusting.”

“‘You want authentic, here it is!’ she’d yelled in one prep session, followed by a fuck-laced fusillade about what a ‘disgusting’ human being Trump was and how he didn’t deserve to even be in the arena.”

