Hillary Clinton will run for president again in 2020, former adviser says

Hillary Clinton will run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, according to a former adviser and a top Democrat in New York.

Mark Penn, a pollster and senior adviser to former President Bill Clinton and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton from 1995-2008, and Andrew Stein, a former Manhattan Democratic party figure and New York City Council president, wrote Sunday in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece that the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee would not let “two stunning defeats stand in the way of her claim to the White House.”

“Mrs. Clinton has come unbound. She will not allow this humiliating loss at the hands of an amateur to end the story of her career,” Penn and Stein wrote of President Trump, explaining how Clinton would re-package herself as a more liberal “Hillary Clinton 4.0.” “You can expect her to run for president once again. Maybe not at first, when the legions of Senate Democrats make their announcements, but definitely by the time the primaries are in full swing.”

“Mrs. Clinton has a 75% approval rating among Democrats, an unfinished mission to be the first female president, and a personal grievance against Mr. Trump, whose supporters pilloried her with chants of ‘Lock her up!’ This must be avenged,” the pair continued.

Penn and Stein recommended basing a strategy for Clinton’s do-over on former President Richard Nixon’s second tilt at the White House in 1968 after losing to the late President John F. Kennedy in 1960. The duo also said potential Democratic presidential candidates were “bungling amateurs” in their handling of the Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanuagh’s confirmation hearings.

