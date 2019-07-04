Hillary Clinton Withdraws From Cyber Defense Summit - But Why Was She Invited?

Image Credits: Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty.

Ex-presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has withdrawn from a cybersecurity conference where she was scheduled to be the keynote speaker, citing an “unforeseen circumstance,” according to the group hosting the summit.

The D.C. event, meant to prepare executives and security practitioners on the threats facing the industry is being hosted by cybersecurity company FireEye – who originally celebrated the selection of HRC for the speaker role.

“Due to an unforeseen circumstance, Secretary Clinton will no longer be able to participate in this year’s conference,” said FireEye Tuesday. “Additional speakers will be announced as confirmed.”

“We look forward to hosting attendees in October with a comprehensive program at our 10th annual event.”

 

Furthermore, a source associated with FireEye confirmed that “something is up” with Clinton’s scheduled speech as the conference’s website had no mention of the keynote, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Perhaps Clinton’s recent history with ’cybersecurity’ finally caught up to summit’s organizers; notably, her using a private email account for official government business and her notorious display of ignorance in the field by referencing an actual cloth when asked about a server being ‘wiped’ clean.

“What, like with a cloth or something?” Said Clinton. “I don’t know how it works digitally at all.”


