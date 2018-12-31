Hillary Clinton Wraps Up Year: 2018 'A Dark Time For Our Country'

Two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton lamented 2018 as a “dark time for our country,” despite record job growth, drawdown of Middle East wars, tentative peace with North Korea, and still no evidence of Russian collusion.

“In many ways, 2018 was a dark time for our country,” Clinton said on Instagram on Monday.

“As it ends, I’m grateful to everyone who brought light into it: activists who protected kids at the border, journalists who stood up for truth, organizers who mobilized voters for the 2018 elections, candidates who ran races with grit and inspiration, voters who made their voices heard, and absolutely everyone who marched, donated, called, and protested to fight for the values we share.”

“Here’s to more light in 2019, and to a shared commitment to make it as bright as possible. Happy New Year,” she added.

However, 2018 was a dark time for free speech, as Alex Jones and Infowars were banned from all social media across the board, and hundreds of other conservative figures have also been censored, suspended, or shadow-banned for largely innocuous posts.

Additionally, 2018 almost saw the evisceration of due process following the concerted character assassination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings in September.

And in 2018, America’s national sovereignty has never been in greater danger, what with numerous caravans of thousands of illegal aliens streaming up to the southern border demanding compensation has seen Democrats insist that having national borders is “immoral.”

Hillary might consider 2018 a “dark time” for several reasons: the Clinton Foundation is still under investigation and most of its funds dried up, questions are still swirling around former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s secret tarmac meeting with Bill Clinton, and her nationwide speaking tour also flopped miserably.

But most of all, she’s still not the President of the United States.

