Hillary Clinton’s Charitable Giving Dipped by Millions in 2016

The charitable giving of failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former president Bill Clinton fell by millions of dollars in 2016 because they did not pass money from their personal family foundation to the much larger Clinton Foundation for the first time in years, according to a review of the group’s Form 990 by the Washington Free Beacon.

The Clinton Family Foundation, which is the charitable vehicle used by the Clintons for their personal giving, reported disbursements of just $395,000 to groups last year, a drastic decline from the $2,630,500 in 2015.

A major portion of the dip can be attributed to the fact that the Clintons did not pass money from the Clinton Family Foundation to the controversial Clinton Foundation.

Hillary Clinton reported giving $1,042,000 to charity in 2015 on her income tax return. Of that amount, $1,000,000—or 96 percent—went to the Clinton Family Foundation. Once the money is parked in the Clinton Family Foundation, it is then disbursed to their charitable endeavors.

Read more