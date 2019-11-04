Hillary Confronted Face-to-Face in Austin, Texas

During a speech on women who overcame “their own fears, insecurities and what happened to them in life,” Hillary Clinton was asked about Bill Clinton’s accusers Juanita Broaddrick and Paula Jones.

Clinton was speaking about women empowerment in Austin, Texas, on Sunday when the protester, sitting in the front row, piped up about Broaddrick and Jones.

Jones in particular was paid $850,000 in 1999 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit she brought against Bill Clinton.

During a 2016 interview, Jones blasted Hillary Clinton as a two-faced “liar” who tried to discredit Clinton’s accusers.



“You know what? She don’t care nothing about women,” she told Breitbart. “Because if she did she would believe what I had to say. She would believe what the other women had to say.”

Interestingly, the protester filmed what was a very homogenous crowd at the event while he was being escorted out of the building.