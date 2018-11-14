Hillary Drops Another Hint She's Planning to Run For President Again

Amid increasing speculation, Hillary Clinton just dropped another hint that she is planning to run for president again in 2020.

During an appearance at the Glamour Women of the Year awards, Hillary, who will be 73 on election day in 2020, made a point of encouraging older women to run for office.

“I think people got a burst of energy from the victories from last week,” Clinton told attendees.

“I will be sure to continue to encourage a lot of you and encourage particularly young women and maybe not so young women, everyone who wants to see positive change to go ahead, get involved, and maybe even run for office. And may the best candidates win,” she added.

The hint follows another round of speculation that Hillary is set to throw her hat in the ring for the third time.

A Wall Street Journal opinion piece published on Sunday co-authored by former long time Hillary advisor Mark Penn entitled Hillary Win Run Again asserts that Clinton will return as a re-branded far-left “progressive” in a bid to escape her image as an establishment insider.

According to Penn, Hillary “will easily capture the 2020 nomination.”

“Get ready for Hillary Clinton 4.0. More than 30 years in the making, this new version of Mrs Clinton, when she runs for president in 2020, will come full circle – back to the universal-health-care-promoting progressive firebrand of 1994,” states the article.

Either Hillary is engaging in wishful thinking or she is actually planning on running again, a decision that would anger a lot of Democrats who see her as a failed brand and want to move the party to a more radical position which eschews establishment thinking.

During a question and answer session last month, Clinton herself alluded to the likelihood of a Hillary 2020 campaign when she stated, “I’d like to be president,” despite insisting that she wouldn’t actually run again.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Latest Crazy Leftist Conspiracy Theory: Trump Will Stage Military Coup To Stay In Power

Latest Crazy Leftist Conspiracy Theory: Trump Will Stage Military Coup To Stay In Power

U.S. News
Comments
Acting AG Whitaker: 'Special Counsel is Required' To Investigate Clinton Foundation

Acting AG Whitaker: ‘Special Counsel is Required’ To Investigate Clinton Foundation

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Gets Several Things Wrong In Its Lawsuit Against The White House

U.S. News
Comments

Matt Gaetz: Democrats ‘Are Testing What They Can Get Away With’ to ‘Steal 2020’

U.S. News
Comments

72 percent say media ‘dividing Americans,’ spreading ‘hate’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments