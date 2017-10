Hillary Clinton likes to say President Trump is damaging U.S. relations across the globe, but if the reception she received in Britain on Saturday is any indication, she wouldn’t have done any better.

She’s overseas promoting her book, “What Happened,” where she blames Russia, the FBI, female voters and a myriad of others for her loss to Trump last November.

As Clinton visited Swansea University to collect an honor, a woman told Hillary, “Bernie would have won.”

