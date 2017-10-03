Hillary Fan Mark Cuban May Run For President

Image Credits: Keith Allison.

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban said he is “considering” running for president of the United States in a new podcast posted on Tuesday.

In an interview on former Democratic South Carolina state representative Bakari Sellers’ podcast ViewPoint, Cuban said he is an “independent all the way through” who tries to remained informed and objective on issues.

Sellers noted that Cuban supported Hillary Clinton during her campaign against President Donald Trump in 2016 and asked if he would help Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections.

Read more


Related Articles

David Letterman Uses Las Vegas Shooting To Push White Privilege Propaganda

David Letterman Uses Las Vegas Shooting To Push White Privilege Propaganda

Globalism
Comments
Unbelievable Video: Spanish Police Viciously Beat Men And Women To Stop Them From Voting

Unbelievable Video: Spanish Police Viciously Beat Men And Women To Stop Them From Voting

Globalism
Comments

Mark Zuckerberg Asks For Forgiveness Amid Russian Ad Probe

Globalism
Comments

FEMA Chief Blasts Puerto Rico Relief Criticism: ‘Information Being Misrepresented’

Globalism
Comments

Glen Greenwald Blasts Media: Russia Did Not Hack 21 States’ Elections

Globalism
Comments

Comments