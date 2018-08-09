Hillary Fan Quits ICE After Anti-Trump Social Media Messages Surface

Image Credits: DHS / Wiki.

An employee of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agreed to resign this week after admitting she posted more than 100 social media messages during work hours or on agency property in 2016, urging people to vote for Hillary Clinton.

The disclosure came in a news release from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC).

The agreement between the employee and the OSC includes a five-year ban from working in the federal government, the statement said.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Border Patrol Chief: Wall Will 'Most Certainly' Help Secure Southern Border

Border Patrol Chief: Wall Will ‘Most Certainly’ Help Secure Southern Border

Government
Comments
Senator Slams Harris’ Call for More Kavanaugh Documents

Senator Slams Harris’ Call for More Kavanaugh Documents

Government
Comments

Green Party ‘Space Alien’ May Have Wrecked Dem’s Hopes In Ohio

Government
Comments

Trump-Backed Balderson Claims Dramatic Victory In Crucial Ohio House Race

Government
Comments

Democratic Socialism Would Cost $218 Trillion Over 30 Years – Report

Government
Comments

Comments