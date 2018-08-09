Hillary Fan Quits ICE After Anti-Trump Social Media Messages Surface

An employee of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agreed to resign this week after admitting she posted more than 100 social media messages during work hours or on agency property in 2016, urging people to vote for Hillary Clinton.

The disclosure came in a news release from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC).

ICE employee resigns with 5-year debarment for flagrant Hatch Act violations while on duty. Federal employees must be mindful of the Hatch Act’s prohibitions, especially given the upcoming midterm elections. https://t.co/lcnbsKuVXd — OfficeSpecialCounsel (@US_OSC) August 7, 2018

The agreement between the employee and the OSC includes a five-year ban from working in the federal government, the statement said.

Read more