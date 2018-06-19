Hillary Flashback on Illegal Immigrant Children: "They Should be Sent Back"

During a 2014 interview with CNN, Hillary Clinton said that the answer to the problem of children of illegal immigrants pouring across the border was to send them back.

President Trump is currently under assault for enforcing the law under the Flores Settlement Agreement, which dictates that all illegal border crossers have their children taken into federal custody.

While Democrats have tried to assert that the children are being held in something akin to a “concentration camp,” the shelters actually provide them with a quality of life higher than the 13 million American children who are living in poverty.

The program is a continuation of what happened under President Barack Obama, but the media oddly only decided to make an issue out of it after Trump took office.

During a 2014 town hall appearance with Christiane Amanpour, Hillary Clinton vehemently agreed with the policy too.

Clinton is told about the “thousands of children” coming across the border who are “shunted off into makeshift shelters” before being asked, “let them stay in the United States or send them back?”

The 2016 presidential candidate blames law enforcement within Central American countries for failing to stem the tide of violence and drug trafficking.

“Many children are fleeing from that violence,” said Hillary, before being asked again by Amanpour, “Should they be able to stay here, it’s safer?”

“It may be safer but that’s not the answer,” Hillary responded, before Amanpour asked again, “So you’re saying they should be sent back now?”

“Well, they should be sent back as soon as it can be determined who the responsible adults in their families are,” responded Hillary, adding that they should be “reunited with their families.”

“We have to send a clear message, just because your child gets across the border. That doesn’t mean that child gets to stay,” said Hillary, adding that this was important to encourage more children not to “make that dangerous journey.”

As Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen clarified yesterday, the vast majority of children detained at the border were sent there by their parents and were not “separated” from their parents as the media is attempting to claim.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.