Hillary Given The Mandate Of Hell

As Turkish forces hastily bomb the Kurdish occupied areas of Syria, televangelist Pat Robertson declares that President Trump risks losing the mandate of Heaven for abiding by his campaign promise to pull U.S. troops out of the war-torn hellhole.

Doesn’t Robertson recognize the level of evil humanity faces?

The Chinese are weakening the traditional respect for freedom among the American population as they wage propaganda aimed at eventually destroying America while the Democratic party of lunacy forges ahead with a fabricated impeachment inquiry, an inquiry that only serves to fuel the Democrats’ political ambitions.

Meanwhile, Hillary wages delusion and grandeur as she teases a presidential run that already appears to be in full swing.

