Hillary: GOP Agenda Fanning Flames Of 'White Supremacy, Misogyny & Homophobia'

Friday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said the Republican agenda was fanning the flames of “white supremacy and misogyny and homophobia.”

When asked if Trump will last four years, Clinton said, “I can’t predict it, but I believe that it really does come down both to the investigation that’s going on and to whether Republicans will decide that they have to put our country before their party. And I hope that enough of them will decide to do that.”

She continued, “It’s disturbing, and it’s obviously upsetting to me because I see things happening around the world that are bad for our country that are dangerous that really pose a threat.

