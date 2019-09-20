HILLARY HANGING AROUND: Bookie taken more bets Clinton ‘to be the Dem candidate than any of the other runners’

There’s a lot of folks betting on Hillary Clinton as the 2020 Democrat presidential nominee, forcing a UK bookmaker to increase the odds of a rematch with President Trump to 20-1.

Clinton has risen to the seventh favorite for the 2020 nomination at Ladbrokes, a British bet maker, with new odds of 20-1 after a flood of bets predicting the former first lady will enter the presidential race.

“We’re baffled, to be honest,” Matthew Shaddick, head of Ladbrokes’ political division, told Newsweek. “We’ve taken more bets on her to be the Democratic candidate than any of the other runners.”

Clinton’s 20-1 odds on Ladbrokes is ahead of several declared candidates, including Sens. Corey Booker and Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Fox Newsreports.

The betting site lists Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the front-runner with the best odds at 6-4, followed by former vice president Joe Biden at 5-2, and Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders at 5-1. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Sen. Kamala Harris and openly gay South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg are also ahead of Clinton at 16-1 odds of securing the nomination.



Anti-Trump protestors verbally abused Infowars reporter Millie Weaver at a Trump rally where they called her “Nazi b*tch” and asked her if they could “grab [her] p***y,” as highlighted by The Daily Caller. https://www.infowars.com/anti-trump-protesters-verbally-abuse-reporters/

Shaddick told Newsweek that if Clinton somehow ended up in a rematch with Trump in 2020, it would definitely be bad for business.

“She would be by far the worst result for us – i.e., the one we would lose the most money on,” he said. “Hence, her odds have come in from 50-1 to 20-1.”

The twice-failed presidential candidate didn’t exactly retire with grace and humility following her embarrassing defeat to President Trump in 2016, spending much of the time since promoting her book What Happened, hosting a nationwide speaking tour, and embracing seemingly every opportunity to keep her name in the limelight.

What would be happening right now if Hillary Clinton were president? pic.twitter.com/4Ss4RNyZtd — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 19, 2017

The former first lady weaves the narrative that her loss is the result of a confluence of powerful forces that conspired against her campaign, including Trump, deplorable racists who support him, former FBI Director James Comey, misogyny, Russia, women voters, and others.

Clinton has also continuously pined for the presidency in recent years, from fantasies last year about an alternate planet called Earth 2 where she’s POTUS to her trip to Italy earlier this month to visit an art exhibit replica of the “Resolute” desk in the Oval Office.

Found my emails at the Venice Biennale. Someone alert the House GOP. pic.twitter.com/eeXaKhy9Dz — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2019

Clinton snapped photos behind the desk as she read through her controversial emails with a smug smile.

After sitting at the desk for over an hour, Clinton spoke with an Italian television station about what she describes as “still one of the strangest, most absurd events in American political history,” referring to the scandal surrounding her use of an unsecured server for classified emails during her tenure as Secretary of State.

Hillary Clinton's statement after seeing my show, given during an interview to Italian TV, Part 2 (credit: Giuseppe Cordioli) pic.twitter.com/f8tWOyWHVp — Kenneth Goldsmith (@kg_ubu) September 12, 2019

Clinton maintains Russian hackers are “trying to influence elections in all of the democracies, and they conducted a sweeping and systematic attack on our elections” in 2016.

Clinton continued the stolen election theme this week when she visited the Defense of Democracy Conference at Georgetown University with Stacey Abrams, who lost her bid for governor of Georgia during the 2018 election.

“You can run the best campaign. You can have the best plans. You can get the nomination. You can win the popular vote. And you can lose the Electoral College and therefore the election,” Clinton told students Tuesday.

The excuse of the day: “Voter suppression.”

“We saw what happened in Georgia where Stacey Abrams should be governor of that state,” Clinton said.

“Registered voters were kept off the rolls,” she said. “Their registrations just piled up in some back office with no intention to ever enroll them so that they could actually vote.”

Clinton claimed the same thing happened in Wisconsin during the 2016 election, though the Washington Examiner and other sites have debunked the claims.

Regardless, Clinton’s regular public appearances, frequent criticism of Trump on Twitter, and other clues have some folks speculating that if or when Joe Biden fails to gain traction as the centrist Democrat frontrunner, Clinton may attempt to step in for a third shot at the presidency.

“I’ve seen some speculation about what might happen if Biden had to drop out for some reason – perhaps that would leave a space for her to occupy the field?” Shaddick told Newsweek. “Doesn’t really convince me as a good reason, though.”