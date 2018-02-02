Hillary Has Sent Over $1 Million From Onward Together to Other ‘Resistance’ Groups

Hillary Clinton has passed over a million dollars from her “resistance” group to other anti-Trump groups, an employee of the organization told the Washington Free Beacon.

Clinton announced in April of last year that she intended to be a “part of the resistance” with the launch of Onward Together, a political action group established to supply funding and support to left-wing organizations that can counter President Donald Trump via direct action and protest.

“From the Women’s March to airports across the country where communities are welcoming immigrants and refugees to town hall meetings in every community, Americans are speaking out like never before,” Clinton wrote after the group’s formation. “I believe more fiercely than ever that citizen engagement at every level is central to a strong and vibrant democracy.”

“In some cases, we’ll provide direct funding to these organizations. For others, we’ll help amplify their work and do what we can to help them continue to grow their audiences and expand their reach.”

