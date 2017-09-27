Hillary: Hopefully 'authoritarian' Trump 'hasn’t ordered the killing of people and journalists'

Hillary Clinton started off the new week by continuing her apparent quest to appear on every TV show there is to repeat her excuses for losing the election and to flog her book.

Appearing on Bloomberg News, Clinton compared President Trump to Russian leader Vladimir Putin (The Russians are still coming!).

“I don’t think he really values democracy, Charlie,” Clinton told host Charlie Rose.

“He doesn’t value democracy? Rose replied. “So he’s not a ‘democrat,’ little ‘d?'”

“No, he’s not, he’s a top-down guy.” Hillary declared.

“He’s an authoritarian?” Rose suggested.

“He has tendencies toward authoritarianism,” Clinton exclaimed.

“So, he’s no different than Putin?” Rose inquired.

“Well, hopefully he hasn’t ordered the killing of people and journalists and the like,” Clinton replied.

Some might say that is the epitome of the pot calling the kettle black.

Hillary then went on to claim that Trump’s comments toward NFL players is reminiscent of his use of language toward her and others during the 2016 campaign.

“He goes after black athletes who are standing up for what they believe…calls them SOBs. He doesn’t do that to white supremacists, Neo-Nazis, Klan members, or Vladimir Putin. I mean, he’s very strategic about who he attacks.” Hillary stated.

The evidence continues to stack up that Hillary Clinton is a bone fide sociopath.