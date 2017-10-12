Hillary: 'I Give 10% of My Income to Charity Every Year' and Weinstein Donations 'Will Be Part of That'

Image Credits: Getty.

During an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, portions of which were broadcast on Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton denounced Harvey Weinstein’s behavior and announced that money she received from him would be part of the 10% of her income she donates to charity every year.

Hillary said when she first heard the news about Weinstein, “I was just sick. I was shocked. I was appalled. It was something that was just intolerable in every way. And, you know, like so many people who’ve come forward and spoken out, this was a different side of a person who I and many others had known in the past.”

Read more


Related Articles

Report: FBI Wipes Phones & Laptops of Las Vegas Massacre Eyewitnesses

Report: FBI Wipes Phones & Laptops of Las Vegas Massacre Eyewitnesses

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Doubles Down: Network Licenses 'Must Be Challenged'

Trump Doubles Down: Network Licenses ‘Must Be Challenged’

U.S. News
Comments

NYT & YouTube Collusion Spawns Fake News ‘Bastard Child’

U.S. News
Comments

Vegas Hotel Worker Warned Police Of Shooter Before Massacre Began

U.S. News
Comments

Conservative Leaders Urge Mitch McConnell to Resign

U.S. News
Comments

Comments