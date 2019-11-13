Hillary: 'I want To Retire Trump'; 'I Feel A Sense Of Responsibility'

Two time presidential campaign loser Hillary Clinton again hinted at a third attempt for the White House in multiple interviews this week, even saying that she ‘feels a responsibility to retire Donald Trump’.

Clinton told BBC Radio 5 Live that she feels under “enormous pressure” to consider a 2020 White House run.

“I feel a sense of responsibility partly because you know my name was on the ballot, I got more votes, but ended up losing to the current incumbent in the White House who I think is really undermining our democracy in very fundamental ways. And I want to retire him.” Hillary enthused.

When directly asked if she was considering running in 2020, Hillary replied “I say never, never, never say never.”

“I will certainly tell you. I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it. But as of this moment, sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans.” Hillary added.

In a separate interview, Hillary also said she thinks “all the time” about being President, and what could have transpired had she not lost to Trump.

“I think about what I would have done as president all the time … because it distresses me to see what’s happening now.” she proclaimed.

“But I’m supporting the process. I’m helping any candidate who asks for help,” she claimed, “because my goal is to retire our incumbent and get our country back and get on the right track, so that’s what I’m going to be focused on.”

In a further interview with the BBC, Clinton whined about her favorite topic, Russian election interference, saying “I’m dumbfounded that this [UK] government won’t release the report about Russian influence, because every person who votes in this country deserves to see that report before your election happens.”

Repeating her tired conspiracy theory, Hillary declared “That should be an absolute condition, because there is no doubt, we know it in our country. We’ve seen it in Europe, we’ve seen it here, uh, that Russia in particular is determined to try to shape the politics of western democracies, not to our benefit, but to theirs.”

Clinton’s remarks will once again fuel speculation that she will join the race, with some presidential polls also having recently found that the ‘crooked’ one would be an instant front runner if she does.