Hillary Is The Frontrunner: Polls Have Clinton In Dead Heat With Biden, Beating Trump

Two new polls seem to confirm that Hillary Clinton is the de facto Democratic frontrunner, and the overall leader in the Presidential race for 2020, as the 2016 loser held a huge rally in Texas on the same night President Trump held a rally in Kentucky.

A new poll from Harvard Harris finds ‘crooked’ Clinton in a dead heat with ‘sleepy’ Joe Biden in a hypothetical match up, even though Hillary has not officially declared she is running, despite repeatedly teasing the idea.

The survey asked Democrat voters “Suppose Hillary Clinton, Michael Bloomberg, and John Kerry decides to enter the race, who would you support as a candidate for President?”

Joe Biden scored 19 percent, with Clinton racking up 18 percent. Elizabeth Warren rested in third with 13 percent, with Kerry on 8 percent, and Bloomberg at 6.

The poll found that essentially, if Hillary were to announce she is running, she would instantly take half of Biden’s support and become the joint front runner.

Meanwhile, a second poll, from Fox News, suggests that Hillary would beat Trump in a hypothetical match up 43% to 41%.

The poll also shows Biden beating Trump 51% to 39%, Warren at 46% to 41%, and Sen. Bernie Sanders at 49% to 41%.

However, some noted that the results of such polls should be taken with a pinch of salt given that practically every poll was completely incorrect in 2016.

Hillary continues to act as if she is running, holding another huge rally this week in Texas.

Clinton took to the stage to Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing”(Ironic given that she could barely stand during the 2016 run) with former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards moderating the event.

“There’s nothing easy about what we’re going to be trying to accomplish in the next 365 days,” Hillary said, adding “So we can’t get discouraged, we have to be resilient. We have to get up every morning and keep working as hard as we can. Register everybody you know to vote, and make sure they do vote.”

Clinton was confronted during the event by a protester who asked whether Juanita Broaddrick or Paula Jones qualify as ‘gutsy women’, the theme of Clinton’s latest book.

Meanwhile, outside the event, Alex Jones was present in an armored vehicle with his bullhorn.

