Hillary May Have To Run Or Face Prison

Hillary Clinton wants you to know that she can still endanger national security like nobody’s business. It’s what she does.

After Joe Biden dropped in the race. His name alone rocketed him to the pole position. But sleepy Joe is stumbling, first an opener where he had trouble stringing a sentence together. And the recent remark that he spoke with Margaret Thatcher even though Attila the Hen died six years ago.

And now, is it possible that Hillary is thinking of jumping in? It may be the only card she has if the real perpetrators behind the Russian collusion delusion face the music.

In fact Obama was so upset with Hillary’s unexpected defeat in 2016, the Washington Examiner reports ” …. a recently released update to New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker’s book Obama: The Call of History, which said former President Barack Obama blamed Clinton for Trump’s 2016 victory, seeing it as a “personal insult,” and pinned it specifically on his former secretary of state’s “scripted, soulless campaign.” And now

Much to the Democrats dismay or ignorance, Lindsay Graham “enthusiastically” rallied other GOP members to revisit whether Obama officials illegally surveilled then candidate Trump to influence Hillary’s 2016 campaign during the Senate’s recent hearing with Attorney General Barr. As McClatchy reported ” By the hearing’s conclusion, they had collectively succeeded in putting Barr on the record confirming he had concerns about the conduct of some Obama administration officials and that he had a team looking into the decision to issue the surveillance warrant.”

And Judicial Watch recently dropped this bombshell “A senior FBI official admitted in writing and under oath that the agency found Clinton email records in the Obama White House – specifically the Executive Office of the President.

U.S District Court Judge Royce Lamberth ordered Obama administration senior State Department officials, lawyers, and Clinton aides, as well as then assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division Bill Priestap, to be deposed or answer writer questions under oath. The court ruled that the Clinton email system was “one of the gravest modern offenses to government transparency.”

We haven’t even seen a warrant yet and you can already hear the Obama Administration’s knees knocking.

