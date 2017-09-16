Hillary Meet & Greet In Milk Aisle Met With Protests

Image Credits: Laura Loomer.

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was seen signing copies of her book ‘What Happened’ to people shopping in the dairy aisle of a Costco Saturday afternoon.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer, who trolled Hillary’s book signing in New York last week, showed up to Hillary’s book signing at Brookfield, Connecticut to document the event.

“There’s probably no more than 20 people in line at Costco’s in Brookfield, CT for Hillary Clinton’s #WhatHappened book signing!” Loomer tweeted.

“Could’ve been in the White House, but now Hillary Clinton is signing copies of her fiction book next to gallons of milk. #WhatHappened.”

There were more protesters screaming “Hillary for Prison!” outside of the Costco than there were people in line to get her book!


