HILLARY: Never again!

Hillary Clinton made a bold declaration during a TV interview on Sunday: Never again will she be a candidate for public office.

“Is your political career over?” Jane Pauley asked Clinton on “Sunday Morning.”

“Yes, as an active politician, it’s over,” Hillary declared.

“You will never be a candidate for office…” Pauley probed.

“No, I am done with being a candidate,” Clinton said, “but I am not done with politics because I literally believe that our country’s future is at stake.”

Another portion of the interview shows Hillary in despair.

“It was a very hard transition and I make no bones about it,” Clinton said about losing the election.

“I really struggled and for the longest time, I was just totally drained. I couldn’t feel. I couldn’t think. I was just gobsmacked, wiped out,” she said.

“We had Thanksgiving,” she continued, looking at the ceiling and appearing to hold back tears, saying she was grateful for “the experience of having run.”

She also was grateful for her supporters, her family and her grandchildren, in that order.

She didn’t say her husband by name.


