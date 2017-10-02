Hillary on Vegas Massacre: We 'Must Put Politics Aside' -- Immediately Calls For Gun Control!

Following the worst mass shooting in U.S. history that occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday, Hillary Clinton offered her two cents on Twitter saying “we must put politics aside” before immediately calling for gun control.

“Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again,” Clinton tweeted.

Clinton continued to politicize the tragedy by adding – despite the fact that this was already the most devastating mass shooting event in U.S. history – the shooter would have killed more people if he used a silencer.

The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Plenty of people on Twitter saw through her polarizing comments and called her out on it.

You can ban every gun and there will STILL be mass shootings and terrorism. Turns out murderers do not care about laws. — Marcos (@marcosboomer) October 2, 2017

You need to read the secon amendment again. Go to jail or go to bed. No one wants to hear your opinion. — 🇺🇸Angel Fox (@Smokes_Angel) October 2, 2017

@HillaryClinton..Life long acts of evil has turned your brain in2 mush…U STATE “we must put politics aside..”..then immediately bash NRA — Angela Hoytie (@Ange6H777) October 2, 2017

This is about death and dying at the hands of crazies with high powered assault weapons. Not liberal v. Conservative. — Art (@Woofdaddy) October 2, 2017

The NRA didn’t CAUSE This. SHAME ON YOU for politicizing the BLOOD of the victims !!!! — jamie armes 🇺🇸 (@Jamiewuzhere) October 2, 2017

She isn’t the only Democrat to politicize the horrific incident.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) issued a similar statement calling for gun control on Twitter.

“Tragedies like Las Vegas have happened too many times. We need to have the conversation about how to stop gun violence. We need it NOW.”

Tragedies like Las Vegas have happened too many times. We need to have the conversation about how to stop gun violence. We need it NOW. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 2, 2017

Additionally, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) issued a statement Monday morning calling for Congress to “get off its ass and do something.”

“This must stop. It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic,” he said.