HILLARY OUT: Clinton confirms ‘not running’ in 2020

For the first time, Hillary Clinton has declared she’s not running for president in 2020.

In a short interview with News 12, the failed presidential candidate said, “I’m not running, but I’m going to keep working and speaking and standing for what I believe.”

Hillary Clinton NOT RUNNING for president in 2020 pic.twitter.com/C5rQP6ihIS — The American Mirror (@American_Mirror) March 5, 2019

The announcement comes on the heels of a rollicking performance in Selma, Alabama on Sunday.

Clinton used a church service to commemorate “Bloody Sunday” as a launching pad to float more supposed reasons for her loss.

“I was the first person to run for president without the protection of the Voting Rights Act,” Hillary bellowed, “and I will tell you it makes a really big difference.



“And it doesn’t just make a difference in Alabama and Georgia,” where she earlier in the day asserted Stacey Abrams actually won when she lost, “it made a difference in Wisconsin where the best studies have been done said somewhere between 40,000 and 80,000 people were turned away from the polls because of the color of her skin, because of their age, because of whatever excuse could be made up,” she went on, adding a southern drawl for the predominately black audience, “to stop a fellow American citizen from voting.”

“So we’re lookin’ toward a new presidential election, thank goodness,” Clinton said.

It apparently won’t include her.