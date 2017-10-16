Hillary Says Russia Committed 'Cyber 9/11' By Hacking Election

Image Credits: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images.

Hillary Clinton on Sunday referred to Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election as a “cyber 9/11.”

“I think there a lot more connections that have yet to come to light,” Clinton said Sunday evening in London, according to BuzzFeed News.

The former Democratic nominee said if she had been elected president, she would have called for an independent commission to “get to the bottom of it.”

“We had really well-respected security, intelligence veterans saying this was a cyber 9/11, in the sense it was a direct attack on our institutions,” she said.

