Hillary Says She's 'Going As The President' For Halloween Party

Hillary Clinton told a crowd of people gathered for a PR appearance that she intends to ‘go as The President’ for Halloween, drawing more criticism that she is pathologically obsessed with her election loss.

Hillary made the comments during a paid appearance dressed up as an interview with NBC News’ Cheryl Strayed at the Auditorium Theater in the Loop at Roosevelt University:

WATCH: Hillary Clinton joked that she would go as the president for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/JOMKUmWV0Y — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 31, 2017

Hillary didn’t even stop talking about her Presidential Halloween fantasy when Strayed attempted to change the subject to her grandchildren.

"Well, Alex, I'm a 70 year old grandmother, so I'm going to enjoy it with my grandchildren." – normal person https://t.co/tNft5ZrO0w — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 31, 2017

The internet responded accordingly:

