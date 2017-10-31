Hillary Says She's 'Going As The President' For Halloween Party

Hillary Clinton told a crowd of people gathered for a PR appearance that she intends to ‘go as The President’ for Halloween, drawing more criticism that she is pathologically obsessed with her election loss.

Hillary made the comments during a paid appearance dressed up as an interview with NBC News’ Cheryl Strayed at the Auditorium Theater in the Loop at Roosevelt University:

Hillary didn’t even stop talking about her Presidential Halloween fantasy when Strayed attempted to change the subject to her grandchildren.

The internet responded accordingly:


Related Articles

15 Muslim Teens Rape A Donkey

15 Muslim Teens Rape A Donkey

Hot News
Comments
Video: Megyn Kelly's Shania Twain Impersonation Is Pure Cringe

Video: Megyn Kelly’s Shania Twain Impersonation Is Pure Cringe

Hot News
Comments

An Officer Accidentally Fired his Weapon in the Las Vegas Gunman’s Hotel Room

Hot News
Comments

Weinstein tells pals scandal happened so he could ‘change the world’

Hot News
Comments

Arrest warrant is issued for Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan for drug possession

Hot News
Comments

Comments