Hillary Says Women Who Voted Against Her Caved To Pressure From Fathers, Husbands

Hillary Clinton has an explanation for why women — white women, in particular — voted against her last November: they caved in to pressure from their husbands, fathers, boyfriends and male bosses.

Clinton made the excuse during an interview with NPR’s Rachel Martin during a promotional tour of her book, “What Happened.”

In the interview, Clinton was asked why, given that she was the first female presidential candidate, she fared worse than expected among female voters.

In typical Clinton fashion, she deflected the blame, suggesting that women who voted against her were somehow manipulated by men in their lives. She also claimed that “sexism” from supporters of Bernie Sanders might have played a part in her poor showing among female voters.

Read more


Related Articles

Poll: More Americans Have a Gun in Home Than Ever Before

Poll: More Americans Have a Gun in Home Than Ever Before

Hot News
Comments
Rasmussen poll: More than half say Clinton should retire

Rasmussen poll: More than half say Clinton should retire

Hot News
Comments

See The Video: MSM Says It’s Racist To Show Black Looters Rampaging Across Caribbean/Florida

Hot News
Comments

It’s Official: Broadway Hates Michael Moore

Hot News
Comments

Kid Rock slams media, ‘extreme left’ and Al Sharpton

Hot News
Comments

Comments