Hillary Takes Huma to Wedding of Billionaire Clinton Foundation Mega-Donor's Daughter

Image Credits: USMG / Flickr.

Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin headed overseas this weekend, traveling to India for a wedding hosted by the country’s richest family.

The former Secretary of State and her aide are attending a five-day celebration that will end with the marriage ceremony of Isha Ambani, the 27-year-old daughter of Mukesh Ambani.

It was revealed just last week that Mukesh is the 19th richest man in the world, with a fortune of $43.4 billion thanks to his role as head of the Indian oil and gas giant Reliance Industries.

