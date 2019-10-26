Hillary Takes Veiled Shot at Donald, Melania Trump During Elijah Cummings’ Funeral

On Friday during Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) funeral, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton used a Biblical analogy to take a veiled shot at President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

Clinton was comparing Cummings to his namesake, the Biblical prophet Elijah, who stood up against wicked King Ahab and Queen Jezebel.

Clinton said, “Like the prophet, our Elijah could call down fire from heaven — but he also prayed and worked for healing.”

She added, “Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel.”

The crowd roared in acknowledgment.

