Hillary Teases 2020 Run: "Obviously I Can Beat Him Again"

Image Credits: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images.

Hillary Clinton once again teased a possible 2020 presidential run against Donald Trump by asserting, “Obviously I can beat him again.”

Perhaps someone should remind Hillary of her failure to beat him the first time.

Clinton made the comments during an appearance on PBS Newshour. Her “beat him again” reference was in relation to the popular vote, which isn’t how presidents are elected in the United States.

“It truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me,” Clinton joked, presumably forgetful of the fact that she has been whining about Trump for almost 3 solid years.

Clinton fanned the flames of speculation about a third run for president again yesterday when she tweeted at Trump, “Don’t tempt me.”

As we highlighted yesterday, the odds of Hillary becoming the 2020 Democratic nominee amongst a poor field of candidates are also at their highest in months.

During an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show last week, Clinton announced she would not endorse any of the Democratic candidates, fueling speculation that she may yet enter the race.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon also thinks that Hillary is waiting for the right moment to enter the race.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

FLIP FLOP: AOC Suddenly Thinks Pulling Out Of Syria Is Terrible

FLIP FLOP: AOC Suddenly Thinks Pulling Out Of Syria Is Terrible

U.S. News
Comments
ESPN Caves to China, Silences Hosts on Hong Kong Protests

ESPN Caves to China, Silences Hosts on Hong Kong Protests

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker Predicts What America Will Look Like If Democrats Win

U.S. News
comments

CIA Whistleblower ‘Professionally Tied’ To 2020 Candidate; 2nd ‘Whistleblower’ Was First One’s Source

U.S. News
comments

Police Seize Washington Man’s Guns Using Red Flag Laws Over Satirical ‘Joker’ Meme

U.S. News
comments

Comments