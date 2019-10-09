Hillary Teases 2020 Run: "Obviously I Can Beat Him Again"

Hillary Clinton once again teased a possible 2020 presidential run against Donald Trump by asserting, “Obviously I can beat him again.”

Perhaps someone should remind Hillary of her failure to beat him the first time.

Clinton made the comments during an appearance on PBS Newshour. Her “beat him again” reference was in relation to the popular vote, which isn’t how presidents are elected in the United States.

“It truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me,” Clinton joked, presumably forgetful of the fact that she has been whining about Trump for almost 3 solid years.

Clinton fanned the flames of speculation about a third run for president again yesterday when she tweeted at Trump, “Don’t tempt me.”

Don’t tempt me. Do your job. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019

As we highlighted yesterday, the odds of Hillary becoming the 2020 Democratic nominee amongst a poor field of candidates are also at their highest in months.

During an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show last week, Clinton announced she would not endorse any of the Democratic candidates, fueling speculation that she may yet enter the race.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon also thinks that Hillary is waiting for the right moment to enter the race.

