Hillary Tweets 'No One Is Above the Law' Then Refuses To Accept Lawsuit Against Her

In an hilarious hypocritical display, Hillary Clinton tweeted out “In America, no one is above the law,” on the same day that she used her secret service detail to turn away legal documents attempting to be served to her as part of a lawsuit.

Richard Nixon once made this argument: "When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal." He was forced to resign in disgrace. In America, no one is above the law. https://t.co/MXctxLr1sj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 30, 2020

So no one is above the law, except if it’s Hillary Clinton, who has now TWICE refused to accept service from Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s lawyers, as part of a $50 million defamation suit relating to Clinton’s accusations that Gabbard is a “Russian asset”.

Gabbard’s attorney, Brian Dunne told The New York Post, “I find it rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won’t accept service of process. But I guess here we are.”

The Post notes that “Dunne said their process server first attempted to effect service at Clinton’s house in Chappaqua on Tuesday afternoon — but was turned away by Secret Service agents.”

The report continues, “The agents directed the server to Clinton’s lawyer, David Kendall, who on Wednesday claimed at his Washington, DC, firm, Williams & Connolly, that he was unable to accept service on Clinton’s behalf, said Dunne.”

Rep. Gabbard on her new $50M lawsuit against Hillary Clinton: "It should have been for $50B. What is your life worth to you? What is your honor and loyalty, your identity, worth to you?" https://t.co/6jmfdwgnwp pic.twitter.com/UboUB7VBLy — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 24, 2020

Of course, Hillary is no stranger to considering herself above the law:

“What difference does it make?”

“With a cloth, or something?”

