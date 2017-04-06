Hillary: U.S. Should 'take out' Assad's Air Fields

Democrat presidential loser Hillary Clinton emerged from the woods Thursday to pledge her support for military intervention in Syria.

Clinton on Assad: "I really believe that should've and still should take out his air fields and prevent him from…bombing innocent people" pic.twitter.com/34f0qD6sE5 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) April 6, 2017

The defeated secretary of state called for the Trump administration to bomb Syrian air fields during an interview at the Women of the World Summit in New York.

“I still believe we should have done a no-fly zone,” she said. “We should have been more willing to confront Assad.”

“Assad has an air force, and that air force is the cause of most of these civilian deaths as we have seen over the years and as we saw again in the last few days,” Clinton stated.

“And I really believe that we should have and still should take out his air fields and prevent him from being able to use them to bomb innocent people and drop sarin gas on them,” she said, raising her voice to applause.

The Trump administration is currently weighing military options in Syria after a suspected chemical weapon was used in Idlib, southeast of Aleppo.

While sarin gas has been suspected in the attack, the actual chemical used has not been confirmed.

Key ally Russia has called for an investigation into the charges against the Syrian regime, while Syrian government officials have denied carrying out the act.

“I stress to you once again: the Syrian army has not, did not, and will not use this kind of weapons – not just against our own people, but even against the terrorists that are targeting our civilians indiscriminately,” Syria’s foreign minister Walid Muallem said at a press conference in Damascus Thursday.