Hillary Voters Can't Find NKorea On Map
New York residents, who overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 campaign, had trouble locating North Korea on a map.

“Can you point to North Korea on this map?” A reporter asked one New Yorker. “No, that’s Siberia.”

“Okay, there,” she guessed again.

“That’s… that’s still Siberia.”

Another man pointed at Vietnam, but finally got the right answer after his wife grabbed his finger and pointed again.

“I knew that she would get it,” he said.

One woman wearing a NYC t-shirt pointed at Australia.

She wasn’t the only one; another lady pointed at Australia as well as Saudi Arabia.

Clinton won New York City with a lopsided victory in 2016.

On a similar note, TV host Jimmy Kimmel asked Americans on the street to find North Korea, but some of the respondents pointed to Canada instead.

“Canada. Australia. Oman. Mongolia: All countries that Americans pointed to when asked to find North Korea on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live,” reported Global News.

