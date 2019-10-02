Hillary Will Not Endorse Any Dem Candidate, Fueling Speculation She Will Run

Hillary Clinton announced last night that she will not endorse any of the Democratic candidates, fueling speculation that she may yet enter the race.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hillary was asked if she had endorsed anyone.

“No,” she responded, “no I’m not going to.”

Clinton went on to dodge the question of whether she would endorse a candidate if they supported her position of getting rid of the Electoral College.

Despite her catastrophic 2016 campaign, some believe that Hillary is so full of herself that she may actually decide to run for a third time.

During an appearance on Fox Business Network, Steve Bannon said Clinton was trying to find a way to wedge herself into the race.

“They think they have a weak field and they’re – it’s like in chess – they’re prepared to sacrifice a rook to take down a king,” he explained. “They will throw Biden away to get to Trump and hope Elizabeth or I even think Hillary Clinton or Bloomberg or some centrist comes in here.”

“She is running,” added Bannon. “She’s just trying to decide how to fit her way in.”

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————