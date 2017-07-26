Hillary Writing Book About How She Lost Because of Russia

Defeated 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is not giving up the notion that Russia doomed her White House chances. She’s even writing a book about it.

Clinton’s friends told The Hill that she is ready to put the whole story out there. Her version of it anyway.

She really believes that’s why she lost, and she wants to explain why in no uncertain terms,” one longtime ally said. “She wants the whole story out there from her own perspective. I think a lot of people are going to be really surprised by how much she reveals.

In the weeks following her shock defeat to Donald Trump, Clinton blamed just about everyone around her. First it was FBI Director James Comey, who reopened her email investigation 11 days before the election. Then it was Russia, which the mainstream media has been obsessed with for months, trying to prove the Kremlin colluded with Trump. Then, it was misogyny. Then, it was the “bankrupt” DNC.

Read More