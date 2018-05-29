Hillary's Bulge: Clinton Hiding Something Under Heavy Coats and Scarfs

Hillary Clinton attended a Memorial Day parade in Chappaqua, New York Monday, and once again she wore a heavy coat and a scarf in summer weather while an unknown object bulged out of her back.

In the video below, an attendee caught footage of the strange bump as the Clintons walked by.

Many Twitter users pointed out the odd protrusion and some claimed it was a back brace.

This isn’t the first time Hillary has been seen wearing oversized coats in hot temperatures in the last few weeks.

On Friday, Clinton was spotted in a long jacket and scarf while it was nearly 90 degrees in Boston.

At the beginning of May, Hillary was clearly wearing something underneath her coat in the 80-degree Manhattan sunshine.

Will Hillary be able to continue wearing large coats and scarfs throughout the summer months without passing out or falling like she has done in the past?


Related Articles

Report: DHS Secretary Defies Trump, Awards Grants to Sanctuary Cities

Report: DHS Secretary Defies Trump, Awards Grants to Sanctuary Cities

U.S. News
Comments
Trump: Top North Korean Official Headed to U.S. to Discuss Summit

Trump: Top North Korean Official Headed to U.S. to Discuss Summit

U.S. News
Comments

The Shady Business Dealings of Sheriff Lombardo & His Secret Wife

U.S. News
Comments

Schumer Tells Media How to Report on Spygate

U.S. News
Comments

Veterans Discuss Sessions And Dirty DOJ Over Memorial Day Weekend

U.S. News
Comments

Comments