Hillary's Bulge: Clinton Hiding Something Under Heavy Coats and Scarfs

Hillary Clinton attended a Memorial Day parade in Chappaqua, New York Monday, and once again she wore a heavy coat and a scarf in summer weather while an unknown object bulged out of her back.

Just returned from marching in the annual Chappaqua Memorial Day Parade with everyone from Governors to Girls Scouts. Today we honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country to keep us safe here at home. pic.twitter.com/DlDhtTal2H — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 28, 2018

In the video below, an attendee caught footage of the strange bump as the Clintons walked by.

Many Twitter users pointed out the odd protrusion and some claimed it was a back brace.

Good for you, Hillary! You're getting better at the whole walking thing. Must be that back brace working out well for you! It wasn't long ago they were throwing you into a Scooby Doo van like a sack of Vienna sausages… But, hey, good on you Hillary! — Joey M. (YourVoice™ America) (@JTMYVA) May 28, 2018

What is the temperature in New York right now? Why are you dressed like it's winter? https://t.co/l4L120SiTa — Michael Keyes (@michaelkeyes) May 28, 2018

Hope you won't need that back brace much longer. #GetWell — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 29, 2018

This isn’t the first time Hillary has been seen wearing oversized coats in hot temperatures in the last few weeks.

On Friday, Clinton was spotted in a long jacket and scarf while it was nearly 90 degrees in Boston.

At the beginning of May, Hillary was clearly wearing something underneath her coat in the 80-degree Manhattan sunshine.

Is Hillary Clinton wearing a back brace now? Did she hurt herself AGAIN? #HillarysBackBrace pic.twitter.com/gz1364J4jv — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 7, 2018

Will Hillary be able to continue wearing large coats and scarfs throughout the summer months without passing out or falling like she has done in the past?