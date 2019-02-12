'Hillary's FBI' - New Docs Suggest Agency Collusion to Protect Clinton

Image Credits: ANGELA WEISS,BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Newly released internal FBI emails showed the agency’s highest-ranking officials scrambling to answer to Hillary Clinton’s lawyer in the days prior the 2016 presidential election, on the same day then-FBI Director James Comey sent a bombshell letter to Congress announcing a new review of hundreds of thousands of potentially classified emails found on former Rep. Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

The trove of documents turned over by the FBI, in response to a lawsuit by the transparency group Judicial Watch, also included discussions by former FBI lawyer Lisa Page concerning a potential quid-pro-quo between the State Department and the FBI — in which the FBI would agree to downgrade the classification level of a Clinton email in exchange for more legal attache positions that would benefit the agency abroad.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There was no indication such a quid-pro-quo ever took place.

Read more


Acting AG Matt Whitaker testified at a House Judiciary Committee that he was aware of CNN filming the raid on Roger Stone and was “deeply concerned.”


Related Articles

Trump Noncommittal on Weak Funding Deal

Trump Noncommittal on Weak Funding Deal

Government
Comments
Trump Gives Cuomo an 'Earful' During White House Visit

Trump Gives Cuomo an ‘Earful’ During White House Visit

Government
Comments

Universal Background Checks Are Back

Government
comments

Trump Orders US Agencies to Turbocharge A.I. Research

Government
comments

Trump Leans Toward Declaring National Emergency To Counter UN Plan To Destroy US Borders

Government
comments

Comments