A Hindu temple in The Hague was vandalized overnight Tuesday.

The chairman of the temple tells regional broadcaster Omroep West, that the act was intentional.

Chairman Siddarth Ramdhani, says the temple is a mess. The windows were broken by several large stones that were found inside. They were probably thrown from a fairground opposite the temple.

“They had to make considerable effort, because both windows are double glazed,” Rhamdani says.

