Hipster Games Company 'Buys' Land To Prevent Trump Building Border Wall

The Company that produces the game ‘Cards Against Humanity’, a toilet humor hipster game, says it has purchased vacant plots of land along the border in order to ‘save America’ from President Trump’s proposed border wall.

“Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans.” the game’s website states, saying it intends to save the country from “injustice, lies, racism, the whole enchilada.”

“He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing,” the statement continues.

“So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.” the company claims.

The statement is accompanied by a video:

Of course, this is likely just a marketing campaign, but it emphasizes how Trump Derangement syndrome is now even being used to foist products on people as the holidays roll around.

Cards Against Humanity says it has “six America-saving surprises” to give in exchange for $15. Those who partake will receive an “illustrated map of the land” and “a certificate of our promise to fight the wall,” according to the company.

The FAQ section of their website is also replete with anti-Trump material such as this:

I’D LIKE TO CANCEL MY ORDER. We’d like to cancel the 2016 election, but neither of us is going to get what we want.

ARE THESE SURPRISES GOING TO EMBARRASS ME OR THE PERSON WHO’S GETTING THEM? The surprises contain no sexual content, graphic violence, or footage of Donald Trump watching Russian prostitutes urinate on a bed Obama slept in. They do have some naughty words, though.

The company has previously carried out such stunts. Last year it sold an ‘expansion deck’ to the card game, along with ‘survival gear’ for Americans living in the ‘post-apocalyptic wasteland’ of Trump’s presidency.

Meanwhile, back in reality, eight prototypes for the border wall are undergoing testing imminently to determine which holds up against attempted breaches.