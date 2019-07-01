Texans Call Out AOC & Other Democrats For Lying About Detention Centers At Border Presser

AOC, Rashida Tlaib and a whole host of justice Democrats are shouted down by Hispanic anti-illegal immigration protestors during a press conference following the Dems’ tour of border patrol facilities in El Paso, Texas.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)
Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass)
VIDEO: Hispanic Texans Shout Down Pro Migrant Democrats with Calls of "Liar" and "Traitor" During Presser
Full Video https://t.co/7oD8kltikf pic.twitter.com/EyFwcJAce7
Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX)