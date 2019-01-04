Hispanic Unemployment Rate Hits Record Low

Image Credits: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images.

The national seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos in the U.S. labor force hit its lowest level on record in December of 2018, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data released Friday show.

In December, the unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos, aged 16 and up, was 4.4%, down from 4.5% in November – tying its record low of 4.4% set in October of this year. BLS began tracking Hispanic-Latino employment data in 1973.

Instructor Moses Alvarez, second from left in back, teaches students how to take dried concrete out of hand built forms during the Construction Careers Now! program at the Central 70 Neighborhood Training Center on June 21, 2018 in Denver, Colorado (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The number of Hispanics employed, participating in the workplace, and civilian population all rose in December, as Hispanics’ labor force participation rate increased from 66.8% to 67.0%, recording its fourth straight monthly increase.

