Hispanic unemployment record low

Unemployment for Hispanic workers again plumbed a new record low in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

The unemployment rate for Hispanic or Latino workers fell to 4.5 percent in the month, lower than the previous record of 4.6 percent that was set just the month before.

Unemployment for minorities has fallen to historical lows as the jobs recovery has extended into a ninth year. The recovery has also benefited other groups who typically are at the margins of the economy. For example, jobless rates for high school dropouts also hit a record low in July.

