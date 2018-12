“Shouldn’t these young men try to give their homeland a brighter future by doing their part in the fight against Taliban and IS warriors?” asks Swedish historian Lars F. Eklund.

Lars thoughts are that naturally, people want to escape war. Or is that really so? If the motherland and its people are at stake?

If the young men in Poland, Norway, France and Britain had fled in the 1940s, the Nazis would probably still have ruled in Europe.

